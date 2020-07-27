National

Many deaths coming: deputy medical officer

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's deputy chief medical officer has warned of more coronavirus deaths in coming days after the Victorian outbreak led to a national infection record.

There is growing concern about nursing homes with five of the six deaths reported on Monday linked to aged care.

Australia recorded 549 new cases, with 532 in Victorian and the rest in NSW, to outstrip a previous high of 502 from five days ago.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd said the figures were deeply concerning for health authorities.

"The tragedy of COVID-19 is that we know with the number of new infections that we have seen today, that there will be many further deaths in the days ahead," he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Almost one in 10 people infected with coronavirus in Victoria since April are either aged care residents or staff, representing more than 600 cases.

The national death toll is now 161.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was premature to be making calls about harsher lockdowns, but stressed it was important to keep all options open.

Melbourne and Mitchell Shire's second wave of restrictions will remain in place until August 19.

But with new cases of coronavirus continuing to surge, there are serious doubts about the end date.

Mr Morrison agreed with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews that making face masks mandatory was effectively an escalation of restrictions.

"He will take advice and make assessments, I would think, over the next week or so about what further may be required at the end of the period that he's set out," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

Mr Morrison said it was inevitable aged care would be affected when community transmission was occurring.

"In aged-care facilities you are dealing with the most vulnerable members of our community and that is where you see the most awful of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The federal government is working with state authorities to transfer residents with coronavirus to hospitals and ensure strict infection control.

National stockpiles of personal protective equipment are being drawn on for aged care.

Australia experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic on Sunday after 10 Victorians died.

Seven of the deaths were linked to nursing homes.

Mr Morrison called for patience as health authorities deal with significant levels of community transmission.

"That will take some time to get on top of and that is what the actions are directed to addressing right at this very moment," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney star Grant to miss A-League games

Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant has been cleared of a serious groin injury but is expected to miss a couple of Sydney FC’s games before the A-League finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Villa boss Smith uncertain about Grealish

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is in demand and manager Dean Smith is uncertain whether his star player will remain with the Brimingham club next EPL season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire