Concern after nation’s deadliest virus day

Health authorities insist there's light at end of the tunnel for Victoria's deadly coronavirus outbreak as concerns grow about aged care facilities.

Federal Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth says it will be a while before new case numbers flatten in parts of Victoria where the virus is now embedded in the community.

"There will be light at the end of the tunnel. But those day-on-day numbers now are still concerning," he told the ABC on Monday.

Dr Coatsworth implored Melburnians to wear masks and abide by restrictions.

"If we are all in this together then the light at the end of the tunnel arrives quicker. That is absolutely certain."

Australia experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic on Sunday after 10 Victorians died.

Victoria also reported another 459 infections, with 42 people in intensive care.

Seven of the deaths were linked to nursing homes, with the state and federal governments setting up an aged care response centre.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck is concerned about the sector.

"It is very much a victim of the community transmission that is going through Victoria at the moment. There are a number of facilities we are extremely concerned about," he told Seven's Sunrise.

NSW and Western Australia were the only other states to record new cases on Sunday.

Western Australia recorded two new cases, both in hotel quarantine.

NSW recorded 14 new cases including six associated with the Thai Rock restaurant, which is linked to a total of 67 cases.

Black Lives Matter rally organisers are heading to the Court of Appeal on Monday after the NSW Supreme Court prohibited an upcoming protest on public health grounds.

Organiser Paddy Gibson said people would be spaced out and told to wear masks.

But Dr Coatsworth says it's not safe, given there are unlinked community transmission cases in NSW.

"When it can be done safely I will be out there with you, Paddy," he said.

Queensland has closed its borders to Victorians and is refusing entry to people from designated COVID-19 hotspots in Sydney.