SA premier to finalise cabinet changes

The South Australian opposition has hit back at the premier, saying Steven Marshall has failed a key test of his leadership as he moves to reshape his cabinet after two ministers quit over a parliamentary allowances scandal and a third stepped down.

In the first major changes since the 2018 election and coming amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Marshall will look to restore confidence after the weekend resignations.

However, opposition leader Peter Malinasuakas said the premier went missing when the state needed leadership.

"A leader would have sacked these ministers immediately (and) called out the wrongdoings," he said.

"Instead, Mr Marshall let this scandal drag on for weeks with no action.

"This scandal was a test of Mr Marshall's leadership - and yet again he failed the test."

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll and Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone resigned on Sunday after wrongly claiming accommodation allowances available to country-based MPs.

Trade Minister David Ridgway also left the ministry after previously indicating he did not wish to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

Mr Marshall described the allowances issue as an unacceptable distraction but admitted it was one that was not going away.

He has taken over the trade and investment portfolios, Deputy Premier Vickie Chapman is in charge of primary industries and Treasurer Rob Lucas is overseeing transport and local government.

But the premier is expected to finalise a wider cabinet reshuffle within days.

He said he was also staying focused on SA's response to COVID-19 which remained the government's top priority.