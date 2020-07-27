National

SA premier to finalise cabinet changes

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

The South Australian opposition has hit back at the premier, saying Steven Marshall has failed a key test of his leadership as he moves to reshape his cabinet after two ministers quit over a parliamentary allowances scandal and a third stepped down.

In the first major changes since the 2018 election and coming amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Marshall will look to restore confidence after the weekend resignations.

However, opposition leader Peter Malinasuakas said the premier went missing when the state needed leadership.

"A leader would have sacked these ministers immediately (and) called out the wrongdoings," he said.

"Instead, Mr Marshall let this scandal drag on for weeks with no action.

"This scandal was a test of Mr Marshall's leadership - and yet again he failed the test."

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll and Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone resigned on Sunday after wrongly claiming accommodation allowances available to country-based MPs.

Trade Minister David Ridgway also left the ministry after previously indicating he did not wish to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

Mr Marshall described the allowances issue as an unacceptable distraction but admitted it was one that was not going away.

He has taken over the trade and investment portfolios, Deputy Premier Vickie Chapman is in charge of primary industries and Treasurer Rob Lucas is overseeing transport and local government.

But the premier is expected to finalise a wider cabinet reshuffle within days.

He said he was also staying focused on SA's response to COVID-19 which remained the government's top priority.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Cumani eyes early spring with Creedence

After winning two of his three starts since joining the Matt Cumani stable, Creedence will be given the chance at tougher spring company after a short break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

Trainer Chris Anderson has opted to hold Ballistic Boy and Profit back from spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne to focus on the Magic Millions in January.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystery Shot makes it five on the trot

The Lindsay Smith-trained Mystery Shot has extended his winning streak to five with a tough on-pace performance at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire