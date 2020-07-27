Victoria virus death toll expected to rise

Coronavirus is "deeply embedded" in Victoria and will take a while to control.

Deputy chief medical officer Nick Coatsworth said it was hoped case numbers would come down by now, three weeks into Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire's six week lockdown.

"The virus is deeply embedded within the community in Victoria," Dr Coatsworth told Nine's Today program.

"We know that Victorians in those lockdown zones are mixing far less, the movement data shows us we're about where we were in that first wave when the curve started to flatten.

"The other bit of silver lining is that those numbers, whilst deeply concerning, are bouncing between about 350 and 450 a day and certainly we're not seeing doubling during the week, which has to be a good thing."

Hundreds of Victorian aged care residents and staff are battling COVID-19 while families struggle to check on their loved ones, with the death toll expected to rise in the nation's hardest-hit state.

Victoria recorded Australia's highest single daily death toll of the pandemic on Sunday with 10 deaths and 459 new cases.

The state now has 71 of the country's 155 deaths - 22 more than NSW - while 228 Victorians remain in hospital, including 42 in intensive care.

Seven of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities, while the youngest was a man aged in his 40s.

There are currently 560 active cases linked to residents and staff of at least 40 aged care facilities across the state, including 82 cases at Estia Health in Ardeer and 78 at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

St Basil's has been taken over by the federal government to bring the deadly situation under control, including a call centre for families to get information on their loved ones.

The federal government held an online information session with families of residents at St Basil's on Sunday night, after they gathered at the facility earlier in the day.

Nicholas Barboussas was told by St Basil's at the weekend his father was in the home and doing well, after he was already told by Northern Hospital his father was fighting for life.

Mr Barboussas told Nine's Today program the family managed to FaceTime with the ill grandfather before he passed away on Sunday, after Victoria's official case and toll figures were announced.

"We saw a smile on dad's face when he saw us and especially his grand kids. And it was comforting for us to see him albeit in a pretty bad way," he said.

Other families said they did not know if their relatives were transferred to hospital with COVID-19 or what their condition was.

"We understand the emotional impact the situation is having on residents, staff and families," Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said in a statement.

The federal government has set up a call centre so families can get information about their loved ones.