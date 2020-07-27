National

Vic records 532 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

By AAP Newswire

Victoria has recorded 532 more COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said five-of-the-six deaths are connected to outbreaks in aged care and included women in their 70s, 80s and 90s and men in their 50s, 70s and 80s.

The deaths take the state toll to 77 and the national figure to 161.

Mr Andrews implored Victorians who were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus not to go to work or there would be more deaths.

"Otherwise, these restrictions will be in place for longer than they should be, and I'm sorry to say, we will see more people die, particularly in aged care," he said.

"If people are going to work sick, people will become infected. And therefore, people will die."

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said outbreaks at aged care facilities were disturbing.

"These are very challenging numbers. We're at a very challenging stage with this wave," he told reporters.

Prof Sutton said there were now 84 cases linked to St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner, 82 at Estia Health in Ardeer, 77 at Epping Gardens Aged Care, 62 at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

Glendale Aged Care in Werribee has 53 cases linked to it and 57 are associated with Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth.

