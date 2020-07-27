National

Vic records 532 cases, peak could be near

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria has recorded Australia's biggest COVID-19 spike with 532 more cases and six deaths amid signs the state's second wave may be reaching its peak.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said modelling suggested Monday's numbers could be the peak of the state's large daily case numbers, but the days ahead would be most telling.

"Modelling, with our effective reproduction number that I have seen most recently, suggests that today should be the peak," he told reporters.

"Now, I'm not going to sit back and say today is the peak. We have to see what happens in coming days."

The case record prompted Premier Daniel Andrews to warn that if workplace transmission continued to rise, some industries would be forced to shut down.

"If we were to continue to see outbreaks, if we were to continue to see people quite obviously attending work when they shouldn't be, then every option becomes on the table," he said.

"The next steps may well have to include closing a number of these industries if we continue to see people attending work."

Mr Andrews implored Victorians who were experiencing symptoms of coronavirus not to go to work or there would be more deaths.

"Otherwise, these restrictions will be in place for longer than they should be, and I'm sorry to say, we will see more people die, particularly in aged care," he said.

"If people are going to work sick, people will become infected. And therefore, people will die."

Mr Andrews said the six new deaths included women in their 70s, 80s and 90s and men in their 50s, 70s and 80s and five are connected to outbreaks in aged care.

The deaths take the state toll to 77 and the national figure to 161.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton remains disturbed about outbreaks at aged care facilities.

"These are very challenging numbers. We're at a very challenging stage with this wave," he told reporters.

Prof Sutton said there were now 84 cases linked to St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner, 82 at Estia Health in Ardeer, 77 at Epping Gardens Aged Care, 62 at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

Glendale Aged Care in Werribee has 53 cases linked to it and 57 are associated with Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison said it would take the efforts of the entire state to drive down Victoria's case numbers.

"In Victoria, there is still a long way to go. We are still seeing case numbers at elevated levels and so, as we have seen from other jurisdictions, when you get community-based transmission, it does take some time to get that down," Mr Morrison told reporters.

"We just ask for the continued cooperation and goodwill of the people of Melbourne and Victoria more broadly to ensure that we can get on top of this and we will continue to work together to that end."

Latest articles

World

US closes consulate in Chengdu

The shutdown of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu drew crowds of onlookers as police guarded the scene.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern coy on bumper Labour poll

Jacinda Ardern’s opponents have dismissed record polling numbers for her Labour party as “rogue”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire