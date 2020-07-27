Call to lift criminal responsibility age

Activists, lawyers and health professionals have urged Australia's legal leaders to use a law reform meeting to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14.

Children as young as 10 can be arrested, charged and detained, with Amnesty International Australia saying nearly 600 children aged between 10 and 13 were put behind bars in one year.

The human rights activist organisation says 65 per cent of imprisoned children are Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

Aboriginal legal and health expert group Change the Record argues Indigenous children in some areas are put behind bars at up to 43 times the rate of non-Indigenous children.

The two organisations are among several activist groups, human rights lawyers and health professionals, calling for the age of criminal responsibility to be raised to 14.

The call has been made ahead of the Council of Attorneys-General meeting on Monday.

Most Australians are unaware the age of criminal responsibility is 10, a survey from think-tank the Australia Institute has revealed.

Almost three in four people believe it's older than 10, while about half think it's 14 or older.

The same survey found about half support raising the criminal age of responsibility to 14, compared to one-quarter who oppose it.

Human Rights Law Centre senior lawyer Shahleena Musk said the mass over-imprisonment of Aboriginal people is a "crisis" in Australia.

"If Australian governments were committed to reducing the crisis that is the mass over-imprisonment of Aboriginal people, then they would act to shut the gates to the cruel, broken system in the first place," she said in a statement.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone urged state, territory and Commonwealth governments to support health, education and rehabilitative-based alternatives to the criminal justice system for young people.

"Raising the age of criminal responsibility will prevent the unnecessary criminalisation of vulnerable children," Mr Bartone said in a statement.

The United Nations recommends the minimum criminal age of responsibility be 14, but all Australian states and territories have set it at 10 - one of the lowest in the world.