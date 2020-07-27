National

Victorians refusing mask use spark outrage

By AAP Newswire

People wearing masks along the Tan walking track in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians refusing to wear face masks amid the nation's deadly coronavirus crisis are "selfish", says Premier Daniel Andrews.

Most Victorians have been doing the right thing after it was made mandatory last week for people in locked-down Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to wear face coverings when outside, Mr Andrews said.

Other Victorians are expected to wear masks when the 1.5m social distancing can't be done.

"If you are just making a selfish choice that your alleged personal liberty, quoting something you've read on some website - this is not about human rights," Mr Andrews said.

"There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days. Wear a mask."

Videos released on social media of a woman challenging Bunnings workers who asked her to wear a mask to enter a store and calling out a post office worker have also sparked community outrage.

Stores like Bunnings operate on private property and have a right to make requests of customers, including that they wear masks.

The woman in question told the Bunnings worker she was being discriminated against and the request was against the law and her human rights.

Australia's Deputy Chief Health Officer Nick Coatsworth said it was "disturbing" to see people attacking others who are doing their job.

"It is not a human rights issue to decide not to wear a mask," he told the Today Show on Monday.

"I just can't see how it takes away someone's human rights or individual liberty to just have to put a face covering on at the request of government. It is simple. We know it's effective. We know it's the time to do it."

Dr Coatsworth praised the overall efforts of Victorians to stay home or wear masks when out in public.

"It sounds so simple. We realise it's difficult. The quicker we do that together the quicker the curve will bend down the other side," he said.

Police said on Sunday that 126 fines were issued in the past 24 hours.

Twenty $200 fines were handed out to people for failing to wear a mask, including to a man and a woman who refused to give police details when they were stopped.

The state reported a record 10 new deaths for COVID-19, taking the state's toll to 61 and the country's to 155.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Cumani eyes early spring with Creedence

After winning two of his three starts since joining the Matt Cumani stable, Creedence will be given the chance at tougher spring company after a short break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

Trainer Chris Anderson has opted to hold Ballistic Boy and Profit back from spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne to focus on the Magic Millions in January.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystery Shot makes it five on the trot

The Lindsay Smith-trained Mystery Shot has extended his winning streak to five with a tough on-pace performance at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire