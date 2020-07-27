Aged care homes ‘face biggest virus risk’

Authorities are bracing for more coronavirus deaths in aged care residences.

The bulk of the 155 deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 62 residents in aged care services.

Victoria on Sunday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic, with seven of its 10 deaths linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

There are currently 560 active COVID-19 cases linked to residents and staff of at least 40 homes across the state, including 82 cases at Estia Health in Ardeer and 78 at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner.

"Aged care is the biggest risk for us with the current COVID outbreak," federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck told Seven's Sunrise on Monday.

"It is very much a victim of the community transmission that is going through Victoria at the moment. There are a number of facilities we are extremely concerned about."

The federal and Victorian governments on the weekend set up a response centre, which starts work from Monday, to co-ordinate efforts to curb the virus spread.