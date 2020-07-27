National

Sydney BLM rally organisers lose appeal

By AAP Newswire

Organisers of a Sydney Black Lives Matter rally have lost their appeal against a NSW Supreme Court ruling that their planned protest is prohibited.

The court on Sunday accepted the police argument that the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 arising from the CBD rally made Tuesday's planned event too risky.

The NSW Court of Appeal on Monday afternoon rejected a challenge by the organisers which was primarily based on an argument that Justice Mark Ierace did not have the authority to prohibit the rally.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst, sitting with Justices Andrew Bell and Robert Macfarlan, made no order as to legal costs after noting the challenge was a matter of public importance involving complex legislation.

