Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

By AAP Newswire

A file image of heavy surf at Terrigal Beach on the NSW Central Coast - AAP

A number of children have been rescued from a bus that became stranded in floodwater in Newcastle as severe weather batters the NSW coastal region.

State Emergency Service volunteers rescued nine children and the driver using an inflatable boat on Sunday afternoon, ABC news reports.

Emergency workers were called to the bus at the University of Newcastle about 5.30pm.

A total of 74mm of rain had been recorded in the area in the two hours before, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The SES made eight flood rescues in Newcastle, with people trapped in houses and cars.

The organisation said on Sunday afternoon it was experiencing a high volume of calls for help in Newcastle and surrounding areas.

A severe weather warning was issued for the NSW coast from the southern border to Newcastle on Sunday night.

The BOM warned of heavy rainfall, damaging winds with gusts over 90km/h, and very heavy surf.

A low pressure system off the Hunter coast was expected to batter the Hunter and Sydney regions overnight, moving south on Monday morning.

The rain could potentially cause local and minor flooding along coastal rivers from Sydney to Moruya, and in the Snowy River, the bureau warned.

