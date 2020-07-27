National

Tasmania pulls ahead of Vic as top state

By AAP Newswire

The Spirit of Tasmania - AAP

1 of 1

For the first time since October 2009, Tasmania has been ranked the best performing state in Australia in its own right, according to Commonwealth Securities' quarterly State of States report.

Three months ago Tasmania shared top spot with Victoria, which is in now second place and risks a further decline in coming months as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The ACT remains in third spot and NSW in fourth, but both these economies have lost ground to the top two jurisdictions.

They are followed by Queensland in fifth place, then South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Every three months, CommSec economists Craig James and Ryan Felsman compare the performance of each state and territory through eight key economic indicators.

These are economic growth, retail spending, equipment investment, unemployment, construction work, population growth, housing finance and dwelling commencements.

Over the quarter, Tasmania gained ground in equipment investment and retail trade, although eased on both housing finance and dwelling starts.

The Victorian economy was relatively stable across all eight indicators prior to the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Melbourne.

The ACT, which has ranked in the top four economies in the past four years, reported some weakening in equipment investment and unemployment in the quarter.

While the ACT jobless rate was 5.1 per cent in June compared with 6.9 per cent in Tasmania, the latter's rate is 7.4 per cent above its decade average. However, the ACT is 29.4 per cent above its average and why the island state ranks above the nation's capital on unemployment, the report explains.

NSW also lost ground on unemployment, economic growth, dwelling starts and retail trade.

While Queensland eased in term of economic growth, it rose on improved unemployment, equipment investment and retail trade.

Meanwhile, SA eased on equipment investment, construction work and unemployment.

During the quarter, WA improved on economic growth, population growth and equipment investment, while NT saw an improvement in unemployment, but eased on equipment investment.

Latest articles

Sport

Cats swooped by Collingwood

Tom Hawkins and his Geelong teammates have plenty to think about after a devastating 22 point loss against Collingwood at Optus Stadium on Thursday night. It was the Cats’ first match since arriving at its Western Australia hub. Magpies forward...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Harding’s big haul

Finley It was Anne Harding’s day at the well attended Eagle i stroke Club Brooch event on Sunday. On a day when most found it a hard day at the office, Harding defied the odds and with 68 net claimed the the Club Brooch, Ladies trophy and to...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Browne claims Club Championship

Gail Browne won the 2020 Berrigan Ladies A Grade Club Championships in marvelous conditions at the weekend. In a two person face-off between Browne and Edwina Morgan, consistent play across the three-weekend competition was enough to secure the...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Another five people have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the national toll to 145 as the state records 357 new cases and almost 100 fines.

AAP Newswire