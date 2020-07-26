Victoria’s latest coronavirus numbers

National
Victoria’s latest coronavirus numbersBy AAP Newswire
VICTORIA'S COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR JULY 26
* 459 new cases, and the 21st consecutive day of a triple-digit increase, taking active cases across the state to 4233.
* 82 cases are linked to known outbreaks and 377 are under investigation.
* Ten more deaths, bringing the state's toll to 71 and the national figure to 155.
* Their ages range from a man in his 40s to men and women in their 80s.
* Seven of the deaths have been linked to aged care outbreaks.
* 560 active cases in aged care centres.
* 381 active cases among health care workers.
* 228 people in hospital and with 42 in intensive care.
* 42,973 tests conducted on Saturday.
* More than 1,500,500 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.
KNOWN OUTBREAKS
* 303 cases on public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington.
* 66 cases on public housing towers in Carlton.
* 90 cases linked to Somerville Retail Services in Tottenham
* 82 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer
* 78 cases to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner
* 69 cases linked to JBS in Brooklyn
* 60 cases linked to Bertocchi Smallgoods in Thomastown
* 53 cases linked to Glendale Aged care facility in Werribee
* 48 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg
* 47 cases linked to Australian Lamb Company in Colac
* 39 cases linked to Arcare Aged Care in Craigieburn
* 27 cases linked Aurrum Aged Care in Plenty
* 25 cases linked to Regis Aged Care in Brighton
* 24 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care
* 19 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth
* 11 cases linked to Outlook Gardens Aged Care in Dandenong North
* 12 cases linked to the Linfox Warehouse in Truganina
* Nine cases linked to CraigCare Aged Care Facility in Pascoe Vale
* Seven cases linked to Fresh Plus in Craigieburn
* Six cases linked Diamond Valley Pork in Laverton North
* Five cases linked to Don KR Castlemaine
* Three cases linked to Base Backpackers in St Kilda
* Three cases linked to Impact English College in Melbourne.