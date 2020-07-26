National

Sydney church, restaurant clusters expand

By AAP Newswire

Sydney's Thai restaurant coronavirus cluster has risen to 67 while a funeral and church cluster has also expanded as NSW records 14 new cases.

NSW Health on Sunday reported six new cases associated in the Thai Rock Wetherill Park restaurant cluster including two linked to Our Lady of Lebanon Church.

Four cases were associated with a cluster tied to a funeral service at St Brendan's Catholic Church, Bankstown last Saturday morning.

NSW Health says isolation and testing are musts for everyone who attended the service, a burial at Rookwood later that day and Mount Pritchard's Our Lady of Mount Carmel the next day, July 19.

Those at a July 16 service at St Brendan's and at a Fairfield funeral home on July 17 must also heed the same advice to "isolate, get tested for COVID-19 regardless of any symptoms, and continue to self-isolate for 14 days even if the test is negative", the health department says.

"If symptoms develop, get tested again," Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Sunday.

Testing clinics are available at GPs, hospital and in a carpark in Fisher Street, Cabramatta.

No new cases were linked to the Crossroads Hotel or Batemans Bay Soldiers Club clusters.

Three new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm Saturday were returned travellers while one case remains under investigation.

More than 25,100 tests were reported across that time after a record 30,535 were processed in the previous 24 hours.

NSW Health has now recorded 3,479 cases - up 249 in the past 21 days.

The number of people being treated by NSW Health rose by two to 99. Four remain in intensive care, including one being ventilated and on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Advice to avoid all non-essential travel and gathering remains in effect.

"Of particular concern is transmission in venues such as hotels and restaurants, the gym and social gatherings," the health department said in a statement.

"Consider using a mask in situations where you are unable to social distance, particularly indoors."

