National

Vic backs up health system as virus grows

By AAP Newswire

ADF members and police in Melbourne. - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria is continuing to break coronavirus records as 10 more Victorians lost their lives while the state clocked 459 new cases.

The state hit its deadliest single day toll as Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday confirmed the deaths, including a man aged in his 40s, one of the youngest people to die from COVID-19 in Australia to date.

The deaths take the state toll to 71 and the national figure to 155, while 228 Victorians remain in hospital with the virus, including 42 in intensive care.

Seven of the deaths registered overnight were linked to aged care centres, where there are currently 560 active cases.

Mr Andrews expressed his concern about the spread of the virus among care facilities as well as healthcare workers, where there are 381 active cases.

He announced Victoria's "last line of defence" would be further supported by calling up students, retired doctors and the army to help.

Around 20 Australian Defence Force members will begin a training program with paramedics, including driver training and proper PPE protocol.

"I hope that is seen as a particularly innovative way of putting the best skills to the best use," he said.

Mr Andrews also said it was too early to make a decision on a lockdown extension, claiming the numbers are still far too high and they needed to stabilise.

He encouraged Victorians to keep getting tested as the state had almost 43,000 tests conducted on Saturday and sent stern advice to anti-maskers.

"Ten families are going to be burying someone in the next few days. Wear a mask, it's not too much to ask," he told reporters.

"And what's more, the nurse who will be treating you or a loved one, they'll be wearing a mask."

Latest articles

News

Doggy daycare and feline fun at Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery

When you head away on holiday, your pets often cop a pretty stiff spell. Palmed off to a neighbour with no toys, no owner and no mates — that’s no fun. So, what is the solution? Shepparton Boarding Kennels and Cattery, of course. Cats...

Liam Nash
News

Multi-million-dollar contract for road stabilisation

Greater Shepparton City Council will enter a two-year ‘payment-on-completion’ contract for a new road stabilisation contract. The contract has two extension options, which, if agreed upon, would total a five-year contract estimated to be...

James Bennett
News

Stations team up after theft, fire

The Greater Shepparton community is being called on to support a radiothon held by One FM and Seymour FM. The radio stations are teaming up on Sunday to raise funds for the replacement of Seymour FM’s transmission facility, which was subject...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire