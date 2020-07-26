National

Frydenberg wants continued IR flexibility

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg wants to see the flexibility in the workforce that was linked to the JobKeeper wage subsidy when it was first introduced extended, even if a business no longer qualifies for the payment.

The Morrison government announced last week the JobKeeper will be extended beyond its legislated cut-off date in September, but will be reduced from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight and halved to $750 for those working less than 20 hours a week.

From January, JobKeeper will be further reduced to $1000 for full-time employees and $650 for part-time workers until March.

At both stages, businesses will have to requalify for the scheme by demonstrating a significant drop in revenue.

Companies with less than $1 billion in turnover will need a 30 per cent fall in revenue, while the threshold is 50 per cent for large companies.

"Just because a business who is on JobKeeper today is not getting JobKeeper from October onwards doesn't mean that they're not doing it tough," Mr Frydenberg told ABC television's Insiders program.

"This is going to be a hard grind for those businesses. It's not business-as-usual."

He said Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter would be having discussions with business and unions to continue those JobKeeper arrangements in terms of the IR laws.

"We want to give the businesses the best opportunity to go forward," the treasurer said.

"So this is very much aligning the interests of employers and employees and giving business the best possible chance to get to the other side."

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers is very wary about these temporary crisis time arrangements becoming permanent.

"We think it would be a bizarre and potentially disastrous conclusion for the government to draw that the best way to deal with rising unemployment and rampant underemployment is even more job insecurity for Australian workers," Dr Chalmers told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

In last week's economic update, Treasury forecast the unemployment rate to peak at 9.25 per cent by the end of the year, compared with 7.4 per cent now.

