LNP promises $8.5m for Qld fishing

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington. - AAP

More than $8 million will be pumped into Queensland's seafood and fishing industry under a bold LNP plan to future-proof the commercial industry and boost recreational angling.

The announcement is the latest from LNP leader Den Frecklington as she attempts to de-throne Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk at the October 31 election.

Ms Frecklington says the LNP would introduce a voluntary fishing licence buyback scheme, implement a ReefSafe labelling policy for seafood sustainably sourced from the Great Barrier Reef and deliver three new artificial reefs if it wins power.

"The LNP plan to get Queensland fishing again is good for consumers, a win for local jobs and help protect the Reef," she told reporters.

"I want more Queensland seafood and less imported seafood."

The LNP's pledge includes new labelling for wild-caught seafood from Wide Bay and Whitsundays, a voluntary licence buyback scheme and $1.5 million set aside for the construction of three artificial reefs at yet undetermined locations.

"There's many operators up in the Cape are looking to the government for a buyback," Ms Frecklington said.

The voluntary buyback program will prioritise buying back gill net licences and other licences in Region 1 of the East Coast Inshore Fin Fish Fisher, she said.

Region 1 is home to the largest population of dugongs on the Great Barrier Reef, as well as supporting some of the last remaining populations of snubfin dolphins, turtles, sawfish and threatened sharks.

