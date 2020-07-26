National

New funding for Queensland infrastructure

By AAP Newswire

The Queensland government will provide hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund infrastructure projects as it tries to kick-start the economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Cameron Dick will on Sunday announce a $200 million Building Acceleration Fund that will be accessible to councils, property developers and industry, according to the Sunday Mail.

Applications to access the fund will soon open and priority will be given for projects that are ready to begin construction within 12 months.

Mr Dick said funding "catalytic infrastructure" would create jobs in the short term and unlock private investment in the long term.

