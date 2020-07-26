National

Qld no-standing rule will keep pubs open

By AAP Newswire

Grumpy publicans have been told to suck it up after a coronavirus social distancing ban on pub-goers standing at bars or high tables was reimposed.

Health Minister Steven Miles says the rule, which means patrons must be seated when eating and drinking, will help venues stay open during the pandemic.

"We do not want to get to the point where we have to close down businesses again," he told reporters.

"While I understand these new restrictions make doing business and having a drink a little bit harder, it is not too much to sacrifice to keep the doors open and keep all those workers employed."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young reinstated the health restriction late on Friday, causing vocal frustration among some venue operators, many of whom have only recently fully reopened due to COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of patrons in venues.

"Now we have got an additional level of complexity," Queensland Hotels Association chief executive Bernie Hogan said soon after the ban was announced.

"This is a frustration that will have the public more confused and less engaged in keeping themselves safe or adhering to restrictions."

The reinstated ruling means people must be seated when eating and drinking but can still order from the bar. The number of people allowed in venues will remain the same.

