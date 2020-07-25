Vic records five virus deaths, 357 cases

Five more Victorians have died from coronavirus, with the state recording 357 new cases as second wave numbers remain "stubbornly high".

The deaths are four women aged in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, and a man in his 80s, taking the state toll to 61 and the national total to 145.

Active cases have reached 3995, with 313 of those healthcare workers and 536 linked to aged care facilities, split roughly evenly between staff and residents.

Aged care cases span 38 facilities across the state with the majority in Melbourne's northern and western suburbs.

Aged care-linked virus deaths account for a third of the state's total.

Premier Daniel Andrews said aged care is a "very, very challenging setting" and efforts are underway to restrict workers to one facility to limit spread.

"To not have workers who are more often than not casual and flexible in the nature of their employment moving between multiple sites," Mr Andrews told reporters on Saturday.

"PPE (personal protective equipment) for staff is now absolutely compulsory."

The premier said 42 Victorians were fighting for life in intensive care units.

Of the new cases, just 37 are related to known outbreaks while the remaining 320 are being investigated.

"The numbers have remained stubbornly high, haven't gone up significantly, haven't gone down significantly in the past week," Victoria's chief medical officer Brett Sutton said.

"There is no magic bullet here. There is nothing that will all of a sudden see numbers hit zero in the next couple of weeks.

"This will have quite a tail even if we see numbers start to drop in the next week or two. It's not going to be something that suddenly disappears in a way that wave one did."

Among clusters, 183 are linked to Al-Taqwa College in Truganina, where five cases stem from a local KFC.

There are dozens of active cases in food production, including 45 linked to the Australian Lamb Company in Colac.

While that was an example of a regional outbreak, for most of the state's country post codes "we're talking about one or two cases only", Professor Sutton said.

"We can see the links back to Melbourne - a lot of that is because people have to work and move into regional Victoria," he said.

"We know that there has been some ongoing transmission within households."

Prof Sutton blamed much of the regional caseload on people continuing to work, shop and socialise while symptomatic.

One ADF officer contracted the virus while supporting testing in Craigieburn despite wearing PPE.

"It's another pointer to the fact that even those medically-trained individuals using PPE ... can be at risk," Prof Sutton said.

"It speaks to the absolute infectiousness of this virus."

The premier refused to rule out further restrictions but said masks were the current strategy to stop the spread.

"Masks are effectively our stage four," Mr Andrews said.

"If they are worn by everybody, we may not need to go further.

"We can't rule out going further with rule changes, but it's a big game changer."

Victoria's health department has issued a warning about fake contact-tracers trying to get payment details for testing kits.