Military to come knocking on Vic doors

Victorians who test positive for coronavirus could get a knock on their door from the military if they don't pick up contract tracers' phone calls.

Contact tracing will be dramatically expanded with the help of the Australian Defence Force to ensure all positive cases are contacted within 24 hours of receiving their test result.

Those who have tested positive to COVID-19 will receive two telephone calls in a two-hour period and if they don't pick up, ADF personnel and members of the health department will arrive at their door to undertake contact tracing in person.

"This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call, but we can connect and have that meaningful interaction," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday.

Fines will likely be issued to people who are not at home.

Victoria recorded 300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well the death of seven people aged in their 80s and 90s.

The state now has 3734 active cases, which is proving a challenge for contact tracers whose job is to establish potential links between infected people and others.

Outbreaks linked to aged care continue to grow, with Aged and Community Services Australia demanding co-ordinated action to protect the almost 1.3 million Victorians receiving care.

Meanwhile, the Fair Work Ombudsman has launched a probe into whether security companies engaged by the Victorian government to run the hotel quarantine program underpaid their staff.

The workplace regulator said in a statement on Friday that the aim of the investigation was to "determine whether security workers have received their lawful entitlements under the Fair Work Act".

The investigation is the latest development in Victoria's hotel quarantine scandal, which began when security guards contracted to monitor quarantining travellers breached protocols, leading to new coronavirus outbreaks.

A state government-instigated inquiry is also under way into the failed hotel quarantine program.