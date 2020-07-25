National

New restrictions for NSW pubs, restaurants

By AAP Newswire

New COVID-19 measures have come into effect for hospitality venues in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in NSW.

The changes include mandatory sign-ins, prepared COVID-safe plans, a cap of 300 people and maximum group bookings of 10.

Caps on private indoor and outdoor gatherings remain at 20, but weddings and corporate events are now capped at 150, and funerals and religious gatherings at 100.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello says about 31,000 businesses have so far registered their COVID-safe plans with the government.

Liquor and Gaming NSW has conducted 1311 COVID-safe inspections to date, resulting in three fines. More inspectors have been on the beat around NSW since Friday.

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday from a record 36,169 tests, with three people currently in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association welcomed the requirement for hospital staff to wear masks if they are within 1.5 metres of patients.

NSW Health said on Friday three schools in Sydney's west have been closed and cleaning is under way after four students tested positive to COVID-19.

Two of the students attend Cerdon College in Merrylands, one goes to Mary Immaculate Catholic Primary School in Bossley Park and another is from Freeman Catholic College at Bonnyrigg Heights.

All the cases are associated with the Thai Rock restaurant cluster, with two also linked to Our Lady of Lebanon church.

Contact tracing is currently under way, with all close contacts directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The health department is also tracing the contacts of a woman in her 40s from the Fairfield area who tested positive to COVID-19 following a number of funerals and church services.

People who attended St Brendan's Catholic Church in Bankstown for one hour from 6.30pm on July 16, Ausia Funeral Services at Fairfield East between 1pm and 8pm on July 17, a funeral service at St Brendan's Catholic Church in Bankstown for one hour from 10am, and a burial service at St John of God Lawn at Rookwood between 11.30 and 1pm on July 18 as well as Our Lady of Mt Carmel at Mt Pritchard for one hour from 7.30am on July 19 should be on alert for symptoms.

