Dozens fined after Thredbo music event

By AAP Newswire

Dozens face hefty fines after police busted up a music event attended by 100 people in southern NSW, as a further 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.

NSW Police assistant commissioner Scott Whyte on Saturday said a "significant number" of people were detained at an organised event in a Thredbo national park, which featured a DJ.

"Every single person that's been identified will be fined," assistant commissioner Whyte told reporters.

The infringements come amid the 15 new cases of coronavirus from 30,535 tests in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday.

NSW Health on Saturday identified four additional cases associated with a series of funeral gatherings and a church service attended by a woman in her 40s from the Fairfield area, reported earlier in the week.

The additional cases involve a couple in their 60s from the north coast and another middle-aged couple from southwest Sydney.

It urged anyone who attended the funeral and church services to immediately self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Eight of the new cases have been linked to the Thai Rock cluster, while six are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, NSW Health said.

The total number of confirmed cases in NSW now sits at 3465, with 60 cases linked to the Thai restaurant in Wetherill Park.

There have been 51 virus deaths in NSW.

New COVID-19 measures have come into effect for hospitality venues in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in NSW.

The changes include mandatory sign-ins, prepared COVID-safe plans, a cap of 300 people and maximum group bookings of 10.

Caps on private indoor and outdoor gatherings remain at 20, but weddings and corporate events are now capped at 150, and funerals and religious gatherings at 100.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott said patrons were the "first line of defence" and that hospitality venues that flout the rules faced immediate $5000 fines, as well as temporary closures and up to six months in prison for further offences.

"There are no three strikes when it comes to a pandemic," Mr Elliott told reporters on Saturday.

"I don't want to see business-owners having to go into incarceration for six months for doing the wrong thing."

