Tas closed to NSW, Vic as borders reopen

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein

Tasmania will reopen to three jurisdictions in August but the door will remain closed on bigger mainland states.

People from South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory will be allowed to visit the island state from August 7, Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Friday.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

It had gone more than 60 days without a fresh case.

Mr Gutwein said the state wouldn't reopen to Queensland and NSW before August 14, with an update to be given on the 7th.

He said a longer-term view was being taken with Victoria, which was in the "fight of its life".

"I can't see Victoria being opened up to Tasmania any time in the near future," he said.

People arriving from SA, WA or the NT will be subject to mandatory health checks and anyone with virus symptoms will be forced to take a test.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Visitors will need to register on Tasmania's 'Good to Go' mobile app, with fines of up to $16,800 or six months' jail for those who give false information.

From Friday, people spending a fortnight in government-run hotel quarantine will be forced to foot a bill of $2800 unless they're experiencing exceptional financial hardship.

Tasmania was the first state or territory to shut its borders and has recorded 227 virus cases in total.

