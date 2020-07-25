National

Not a time for insecure work: Albanese

By AAP Newswire

Office workers in the Sydney CBD - AAP

1 of 1

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has accused the Morrison government of delving into the bottom draw by talking about labour market deregulation as way of lifting the economy out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The government will seek parliament's approval next month to ensure emergency powers - which allow about 960,000 companies using JobKeeper wage subsidies to vary hours, duties and job location - to continue until March 2021.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged making the arrangements permanent even if businesses no longer access the JobKeeper payments.

"What we have from the government when it comes to the medium and long-term is just going into that bottom drawer and speaking about more labour market deregulation," Mr Albanese told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

"The fact is that insecure work is not just a problem for the economy, we've seen during this crisis that insecure work is an issue with the spread of this virus."

He said many people have no alternative but to turn up to work or simply miss out on that income they need.

More flexible employment arrangements are understood to be part of a Omnibus Bill to be presented to parliament when it is next scheduled to sit in late August.

This will include the adjustments and extension of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker program that were announced this week.

The Weekend Australian newspaper reported that the key crossbench votes of One Nation in the Senate will back the extension of the emergency industrial relation changes.

Centre Alliance senator Sterling Griff also told the newspaper that while he still had to discuss the issue with his party, it "made sense" to keep in place processes that kept people in work.

Business leaders say now is not the time for "tired old arguments" in opposition to workplace law changes.

Australian Industry Group chief Innes Willox says flexibility provisions will be needed "for the foreseeable future".

"IR reform has a vital role to play in encouraging employers to retain existing employees and to take on the hundreds of thousands of workers who have lost their jobs in the past few months," he said.

"Now is not the time for tired old arguments in opposition to IR reforms. Sensible and fair reforms are essential to boost employment, productivity and growth during the recovery from the pandemic."

A recent government survey of businesses on JobKeeper found three in four had used the flexible provisions to keep operating.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Caulfield races preview

Here at Payney’s Punt, we have never been quite good at the much-loved board game Monopoly. But we may as well be titled kings of the game after our brilliant (or sheer luck) use of the ‘get out of jail free card’ in the last at...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: Weirdest sporting mascots

Sometimes when you reflect on certain parts of sporting culture, you’re left with one overwhelming thought — “why is this a thing?”. My favourite example of this is the idea of mascots; why do most sporting organisations get an...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

No has-Benn, Cobram-Yarroweyah United’s appoints new coach

International experience and genuine wicket-taking ability are two assets Cobram-Yarroweyah United can expect to get out of newly appointed captain-coach Liam Benn. Joining United last season from Nuneaton in England, Benn started life in the Murray...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire
National

Cormann fuels hopes of JobKeeper extension

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his much-awaited economic statement on Thursday which will include the future of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs.

AAP Newswire