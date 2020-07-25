Business urges end to ‘tired’ IR arguments

Business leaders say now is not the time for "tired old arguments" in opposition to workplace law changes.

But Labor says a global pandemic is not the time for the government to launch an attack on workers' rights.

The Morrison government will seek parliament's approval next month to ensure emergency powers - which allow about 960,000 companies using JobKeeper wage subsidies to vary hours, duties and job location - to continue until March 2021.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged making the arrangements permanent even if businesses no longer access the JobKeeper payments.

Australian Industry Group chief Innes Willox says Mr Frydenberg's words are heartening, as flexibility provisions will be needed "for the foreseeable future".

"IR reform has a vital role to play in encouraging employers to retain existing employees and to take on the hundreds of thousands of workers who have lost their jobs in the past few months," he said.

"Now is not the time for tired old arguments in opposition to IR reforms. Sensible and fair reforms are essential to boost employment, productivity and growth during the recovery from the pandemic."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said changing the workplace system would not build the confidence needed to get through the recession.

"We warned that (by having) the temporary measures in place ... the government will seek to extend it across the whole operation of the industrial relations system," he said.

"This should not be an opportunity to increase insecurity at work. If there's a lesson from this pandemic, it's that we need more work security, not less."

A recent government survey of businesses on JobKeeper found three in four had used the flexible provisions to keep operating.