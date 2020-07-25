National

US talks never been more important: govt

By AAP Newswire

(L-r) Mike Pompeo, Marise Payne, Linda Reynolds and Mark Esper in 2019 - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's foreign and defence ministers say upcoming talks with their US counterparts are more important that ever, with China's actions undermining security and freedoms in the region.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds are flying to Washington DC on Sunday for the annual AUSMIN talks with their Trump administration counterparts.

China is expected to dominate discussions in next week's face-to-face talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

"Never has it been more important that we, as allies, sit down together and find every possible way to advance our shared interests," Senator Payne and Senator Reynolds write in The Weekend Australian on Saturday.

"Sweeping and vague 'national security' legislation imposed on Hong Kong has undermined the rights, freedoms and futures of millions of people.

"Coercive actions in the South China Sea, such as the escalation of disputes and militarisation of disputed features, continue to create tension that destabilise the region.

"Cyber attacks are on the rise, while authoritarian governments imperil hopes for an open, interoperable, reliable and secure internet."

The ministers foreshadowed Australia-US agreements to target infectious disease and disinformation, and to support regional economic recovery, increase military co-operation and enhance supply chains.

Latest articles

Rugby

Rebels Super coach comes out swinging

Melbourne Rebels coach Dave Wessels has slammed talk the franchise doesn’t belong in a downsized competition.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Melbourne overrun Brisbane 46-8 in NRL

Melbourne have overcome some rare Brisbane resistance to storm home 46-8 in their NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels down Waratahs in Super Rugby AU

The Melbourne Rebels have completed their first season-double over the NSW Waratahs to revive their Super Rugby AU finals hopes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire
National

Cormann fuels hopes of JobKeeper extension

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will hand down his much-awaited economic statement on Thursday which will include the future of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker programs.

AAP Newswire