Sydney man gets 30 years for teen shooting

A Sydney gangland hitman and drug addict has been sentenced to spend at least 30 years in jail for the revenge killing of an innocent teenager in his own bed.

The man, who can only be identified as CC, broke down the door of the family's two-storey Glenfield home at the crack of dawn on Good Friday in 2017, threatened the teenager's mother and stepfather with a gun before bursting into the 15-year-old's room and shooting him as he slept.