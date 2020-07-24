National

Sydney man gets 30 years for teen shooting

By AAP Newswire

Statue of Lady Justice (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A Sydney gangland hitman and drug addict has been sentenced to spend at least 30 years in jail for the revenge killing of an innocent teenager in his own bed.

The man, who can only be identified as CC, broke down the door of the family's two-storey Glenfield home at the crack of dawn on Good Friday in 2017, threatened the teenager's mother and stepfather with a gun before bursting into the 15-year-old's room and shooting him as he slept.

After pleading guilty to murder in June, the 29-year-old was on Friday afternoon sentenced by Supreme Court Justice Ian Harrison to 40 years in prison with a non-parole period of 30 years.

With time served, his earliest possible release date is July 2047.

Justice Harrison described the contract killing as "particularly heinous," exacerbated by the fact the victim was a child, adding that he considered imposing a life sentence.

Latest articles

National

Tasmania to open to SA, WA, NT on August 7

Tasmania will open its borders to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory on August 7, Premier Peter Gutwein has announced.

AAP Newswire
National

States to handle environmental approvals

National cabinet has agreed to pursue single-touch environmental approvals, which will hand full control over to the states and territories.

AAP Newswire
National

Push to extend bosses’ flexibility powers

The Morrison government has launched a push to allow 960,000 businesses on JobKeeper to have the permanent right to change workers’ conditions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire
National

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire