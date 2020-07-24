NSW tenant ‘knows nothing’ of fatal wiring

The former tenant of a Sydney house where a young tradesman was electrocuted has denied lying under oath to protect her brother who allegedly "manipulated" wires to steal electricity.

Luke Bray, 24, was killed while working in the roof cavity of a house on Short Street in Carlton, in the city's south, in February 2017.

The carpenter had left the navy two weeks earlier and was helping to fix the house's slumped roof when he touched a frayed cable that investigators believe was "tampered with".

His boss Brett Anderson found Mr Bray slumped over with the electrified wire in his right hand. He was unable to be revived.

Mariam Hamade, who lived in the house with her three children from 2013 to 2016, gave evidence on Friday at the inquest into Mr Bray's death.

The former tenant was questioned over the truthfulness of her police interview on June 15, 2017.

Ms Hamade remembered calling her brother Rabih Hamade, who police allege was involved in the stolen diversion of electricity at her old home, after leaving the station and driving to his house.

"I told him what happened," she told the court through an Arabic interpreter.

Counsel assisting Sergeant Stephen Kelly asked why she felt the need to relay the conversation's details.

"Because my brother is like my only family," Ms Hamade said.

"Anything that happens to me, he has to know. He has to look after me the same way I look after him."

NSW deputy state coroner Elaine Truscott asked: "Does that include lying under oath for him?"

"No, it doesn't. No, that's not true," Ms Hamade said.

According to Ms Hamade, her brother's reaction to hearing about the police interview was: "It happens, you know, in accidents."

Ms Hamade admitted she told him that police suspected someone had "manipulated the cables" inside the roof as part of an illegal electrical bypass.

The coroner asked: "You know nothing about Rabih being involved in the stolen diversion of electricity at Short Street?"

"No," she said.

Bardwell Valley and Mount Pritchard properties connected to Mr Hamade were found to have similar wiring to the Carlton home, the inquest heard.

Sgt Kelly told the inquest the family home's electricity bill for the winter quarter more than halved from 2014 to 2015.

Ms Hamade attributed the lower power bills to transferring from three electric heaters to a $100 gas heater which ran for three to four hours on cold nights.

Earlier in her testimony, Ms Hamade said she was upset when she learned of Mr Bray's death on the news and talked about it with her brother.

But she was adamant she never saw him - or anybody else - go up to the roof, despite initially suggesting to police he had carried out pest control at the property.

"I did not see anyone entering," she said.

"If I do say I saw someone entering, then I would be lying."

The inquest has been adjourned until October 20, on what would have been Mr Bray's 28th birthday.