SA brings back some virus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall. - AAP

South Australia is tightening some coronavirus measures amid ongoing concerns with the surge in cases in Melbourne.

Premier Steven Marshall says the hard border closure with Victoria will be extended from midnight on Tuesday night to also prevent any South Australians returning home.

At the same time, SA will impose a 50-person cap on family gatherings and a 100-person cap for weddings and funerals.

The premier says the quarantine arrangements for people coming from NSW and the ACT will remain in place as concerns also remain over three COVID-19 clusters.

"The entire nation is on high alert," Mr Marshall said on Friday.

SA has recorded three new coronavirus cases so far this week, with one of those, a man in his 40s, a wharf worker who had gone to Melbourne as an essential traveller.

His close contacts have also been tested for the virus with their results still to be returned.

But Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the man's wife and a friend work in two of Adelaide's hospitals so about 10 hospital staff have been sent home as a precautionary measure.

The man's case took the state's total COVID-19 infections to 447 since the start of the pandemic.

Victoria reported 300 new cases on Friday as well as six deaths and NSW seven new infections.

