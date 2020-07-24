Vic cops found guilty of unlawful assault

Three police officers have been found guilty of beating and pepper-spraying a Melbourne pensioner after being called for a welfare check.

Senior Constables Brad McLeod and Florian Hilgart, and Constable John Edney have all been found guilty on Friday of unlawful assault.

The trio pepper-sprayed, punched and hosed down the pensioner in his Preston front yard in 2017 after they were called to attend a welfare check.

"They treated me like a dog at the weakest moment of my life," the pensioner told Heidelberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The three men were among six officers who went to check on the victim after his psychologist became concerned about his mental health.

The pensioner was initially "aggressive and volatile" at his front door, but it was when he was pinned down that magistrate Cathy Lamble found the officers used an unjustified use of force.

McLeod was found guilty of three counts of unlawful assault: spraying the victim in the face with pepper spray, punching him in the stomach and encouraging Hilgart to spray him in the face with a hose on high-pressure.

Hilgart was found guilty over the hosing and Edney was found guilty of assaulting the victim with a baton and also standing on his head.

The three officers, on bail and suspended without pay, were charged by the Independent Broad-Based Anti-Corruption Commission following an investigation.