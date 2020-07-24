National

WA magistrate fines AFL streaker $8000

By AAP Newswire

Jesse Hayen is escorted off the field by security - AAP

A man who ran shirtless onto the ground during an AFL game in Perth and seemingly tried to wriggle free of his pants as guards dragged him away has been fined $8000.

Jesse Hayen jumped the fence and attempted to evade guards during the final minutes of last week's clash between Geelong and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, breaching a coronavirus quarantine zone.

He was tackled before he could reach the players or umpires and was removed from the stadium, where more than 22,000 spectators had gathered, spaced out in the 60,000-capacity venue.

The 28-year-old was charged with failing to comply with a direction under WA's Emergency Management Act and was fined in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.

The maximum penalty for the charge is a $50,000 fine.

A crowd-funding effort dubbed "Pitch in for The Pitch Invader" only raised $350.

Health Minister Roger Cook, who was at the match, called Hayen a "mug" and labelled his behaviour "pathetic".

