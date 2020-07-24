National

Seven more VRO breach charges for Cousins

By AAP Newswire

Former West Coast Eagles AFL player Ben Cousins (file image) - AAP



Fallen AFL champion Ben Cousins faces seven more charges of breaching a family violence restraining order at his trial later this year.

The former West Coast Eagles captain has been behind bars since April after police found him in East Victoria Park with about 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Cousins pleaded guilty to the offence and was fined $1500 but pleaded not guilty to aggravated stalking and 13 restraining order breaches.

Those charges relate to his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff, the mother of his two children, whom he allegedly repeatedly tried to contact via phone.

The Brownlow medallist has since been charged with seven more breaches and will stand trial on October 28.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

