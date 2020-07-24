Qld activist student sues Chinese diplomat

A student activist critical of Beijing is continuing to pursue legal action against China's senior diplomat in Brisbane.

Drew Pavlou has made an application under Queensland's Peace and Good Behaviour Act seeking a retraction of comments made by consul-general Xu Jie.

It follows a statement reportedly posted on the consul-general website condemning a protest as anti-China separatist activities.

Mr Pavlou was a key organiser of the demonstration.

His lawyer Mark Tarrant asked for an adjournment in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

He said it was "unacceptable" they had received a document penned by the Department of Foreign Affairs only at the court appearance, rather than earlier.

"It's an ambush," he said.

The document is understood to refer to jurisdiction and issues of consular immunity.

Dr Xu was not in court and no legal representatives attended on his behalf.

Mr Pavlou was suspended in May from the University of Queensland following a disciplinary hearing that examined misconduct allegations reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Community Party.

Dr Xu is also an adjunct professor at the university.