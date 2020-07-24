National

DFAT enters fray over Chinese diplomat

By AAP Newswire

A student activist suing China's senior diplomat in Brisbane believes Australian foreign affairs officials are supporting his immunity from prosecution.

Beijing critic Drew Pavlou has made an application under Queensland's Peace and Good Behaviour Act seeking a retraction of comments made by Dr Xu.

It follows a statement reportedly posted on the consul-general website condemning a protest as anti-China separatist activities.

Mr Pavlou was a key organiser of the demonstration.

His lawyer Mark Tarrant asked for an adjournment in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

He said it was "unacceptable" they had received a document penned by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade only at the court appearance, rather than earlier.

"It's an ambush," he said.

Magistrate Janelle Brassington said it was "not surprising" jurisdiction would be an issue in the matter and consular immunity issues were fundamental.

Agreeing to the adjournment until August 10, she said the court would refuse any further requests for a delay.

Dr Xu was not in court and no legal representatives attended on his behalf.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Pavlou said he had not yet read the documents, but believed it was an attempt to "completely strike out" his case.

He said it was within the court's powers to hear the case, according to legal advice he had received.

"Yes, diplomatic officials are protected in their duties. As consular officials they have diplomatic immunity but that diplomatic immunity does not extend to inciting and endorsing violent attacks against Australian citizens," he told reporters.

He claims DFAT is getting involved because foreign affairs officials didn't want the case to blow up relations between Australia and China.

"There would be a significant impact on Australia's relations with China if we won this case," he told AAP.

Mr Pavlou was suspended in May from the University of Queensland following a disciplinary hearing that examined misconduct allegations reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Community Party.

Dr Xu is also an adjunct professor at the university.

