Push to extend bosses’ flexibility powers

By AAP Newswire

The Morrison government will aim to pass laws extending powers for almost one million bosses to change workers' conditions.

The emergency coronavirus powers allow about 960,000 companies using JobKeeper wage subsidies to vary hours, duties and job location.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has flagged making the arrangements permanent even if the businesses no longer access the payments.

But the government's first step will be to pass laws to ensure the powers run until March to coincide with the extension of JobKeeper.

Labor is fiercely opposed to the proposal, with opposition industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke accusing the government of launching an attack on workers' rights during a pandemic.

"There is no justification at all for businesses that are in fact doing well during the pandemic to be able to attack the job security of their workforce," he said in Sydney.

"A direct attack on job security was put on the table by Josh Frydenberg. We won't be a part of attacking job security during a pandemic."

Mr Frydenberg cited a government survey of businesses on JobKeeper, saying three in four had used the provisions.

He said 80 per cent supported extending the measures, with almost all respondents reporting the arrangements were important to keep their businesses operating.

"They have been through a distressed period and they will still be struggling to get back on their feet while no vaccine is around," Mr Frydenberg told the National Press Club.

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the provisions would be needed more than ever when businesses lose access to wage supports.

"Just because a business is no longer eligible for JobKeeper does not mean that it is not struggling," he said.

"The short-term provisions in the Fair Work Act are providing vital flexibility to employers and saving the jobs of many thousands of employees."

He said it was essential to continue the emergency powers for the life of the extended JobKeeper program, which will move to reduced rates between September and March.

Business Council chief Jennifer Westacott said not giving companies the best chance to get back up and running through flexibility would only deliver insecure work.

