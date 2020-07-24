National

Vic records six deaths, 300 COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

A record six Victorians have died from coronavirus, as the state clocks another 300 new cases.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Friday the deaths were all connected to aged care facilities, with three aged in their 90s and three in their 80s.

The deaths take the state's toll to 55 and the national figure to 139.

Of the new cases, 51 of those are connected to known and contained outbreaks while 249 are under investigation by the public health team.

There are 206 Victorians in hospital with the virus, with 41 of them receiving intensive care.

Mr Andrews announced 28 teams of Australian Defence Force personnel and authorised officers from the Department of Health will doorknock confirmed COVID-19 cases and undertake contact tracing in person.

It comes after it was revealed on Wednesday about a third of people were not picking up the phone when contact tracers called.

"It's not about making judgements about people being willing or otherwise. It's just a practical challenge on any list of people that you ring, there will always be some that you can't get through to," Mr Andrews said.

"This is about going that extra step to make sure that we cannot just call but we can connect and have that meaningful interaction, get that interview done and then begin the process of contact tracing."

He said people will be fined if they are not home.

