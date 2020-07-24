Second COVID-19 wave firmly grips Victoria

Victoria has recorded the nation's deadliest day of coronavirus with five deaths and 403 new cases, as aged care outbreaks grow and hospital visits become limited.

The latest victims on Thursday included three aged care residents - a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s and 90s, as well as two men aged 50 and 70.

Premier Daniel Andrews issued a stark reminder that the virus did not discriminate and everyone was at risk.

"One of the terrible tragedies today is a man in his 50s - this is not just something that affects people that are frail-aged," Mr Andrews said.

The five deaths take the state's toll to 49 and the national figure to 133.

Numbers at aged care facilities continue you to climb, with the national regulator stepping in to help manage the outbreak at St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner, which is now linked to 73 cases.

A cluster at Estia Health in Ardeer has grown to 67, while 34 staff and residents at Estia Health in Heidelberg have tested positive.

Fifty-five cases have also been linked to the Menarock Life aged care cluster in Essendon.

Aged care workers have been identified as some of those who did not isolate after getting tested given the insecure and casual nature of their work.

On Thursday the premier announced workers without sick leave who are tested will be eligible for a $300 payment, allowing them to isolate while waiting for their result.

Those who test positive and do not have secure work or sick leave will then be able to apply for the additional $1500 payment.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said due to the second wave in Victoria, limitations on hospital visits were being reintroduced.

An expectant mother will be able to have her partner or support person with her for the labour and birth, but afterwards they can only stay with her for two hours.

That two-hour limit will also apply to each subsequent hospital visit.

Most other hospital visits also will be capped at one person per patient for one hour per day, with exceptions for parents with children in hospital and visitors of patients in palliative care.

Petitions to overturn the rule and allow partners to stay at hospital with new mothers and newborns cropped up online on Thursday night, with more than 18,000 people signing a change.org petition by 10pm.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has called for the government to consider changing the rules in order to protect the mental health of new parents.

The impact of the second wave is being felt everywhere, with Treasurer Tim Pallas revealing the state's budget has plunged into a $7.5 billion deficit for the 2019/20 financial year due to the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.