New virus measures for NSW businesses

A new suite of COVID-19 measures will come into place for hospitality venues in NSW from Friday as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The changes include mandatory sign-ins, prepared COVID-safe plans, a cap of 300 people and maximum group bookings of 10.

Caps for private indoor and outdoor gatherings in NSW remain at 20.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner declared Port Stephens a coronavirus hotspot on Thursday, meaning anyone who has been there in the past 14 days must undergo two weeks of supervised quarantine upon arrival in the NT at their own cost, or return home.

People from Fairfield in Sydney's southwest, along with those from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria who travel into Queensland will be directed to hotel quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

This includes those who have spent any time in the suburbs, not just those who live in them.

Fairfield was added to the list after 46 diagnoses were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant at Stockland Mall in Wetherill Park.

NSW recorded 19 new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, including three in hotel quarantine, with almost 25,000 tests conducted.

The cluster associated with the Crossroads Hotel in Casula has grown to 56 after three new cases were reported on Thursday.

Three other cases recorded on Thursday remain under investigation by NSW Health.

An aged care facility in Sydney's inner west was closed to visitors after a staff member tested positive with NSW reporting 19 new cases.

Tomaree Public School and High School, Goodstart childcare centre at Anna Bay, Woolworths supermarket at Salamander Bay Village and Fingal Bay Cafe and Takeaway have all undergone deep cleaning after being exposed to a person with the coronavirus.