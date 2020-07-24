Hearing over Sydney BLM rally to resume

A hearing to determine if police can arrest or fine people at a Sydney Black Lives Matter rally is due to resume, with comments by the NSW police chief again in the spotlight.

The rally planned for Tuesday could lose its status as an authorised public assembly if a NSW Supreme Court judge on Friday rules the threat of COVID-19 outweighs the right to protest.

Such a decision would allow police to move on or arrest demonstrators blocking roads and fine $1000 to those breaching restrictions.

NSW has recorded more than 230 coronavirus cases in the past three weeks, predominantly due to community transmission.

But a lawyer for rally organiser Paddy Gibson argues the police-initiated Supreme Court action is invalid.

Felicity Graham, in a hearing on Thursday afternoon, drew attention to comments NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller made on Monday.

"I've spoken to the assistant commissioner in charge of the city, Mick Willing, and he's been instructed to take the matter to the Supreme Court like we have with previous matters," Mr Fuller told 2GB.

The comments came hours before a conference between local police and Mr Gibson about the rally.

Ms Graham said the law dictated police had to take any matters put by Mr Gibson at the conference "into consideration" before they went to the Supreme Court.

Mr Fuller's comments showed that wasn't the case, she said.

Justice Ierace said he was "very concerned" by the interview.

"If it is to be the case that the commissioner said publicly he'd given instructions before the meeting, (then) on its face, that would be very concerning," he said.

NSW Police say Mr Fuller delegated responsibility to Assistant Commissioner Stacey Maloney, who made the decision to go to court after the conference.

She is due to give evidence when the hearing resumes on Friday morning.

"At that time (of the interview), the commissioner wasn't exercising a function under the Act in any event," said Michael Spartalis, for NSW Police.

Since the start of June, NSW Police has gone to the Supreme Court four times to seek an order prohibiting the holding of a public assembly.

The first, a major rally in Sydney, lost its "authorised" status then won a last-minute reprieve in the Court of Appeal on a technicality.

A Wollongong rally in mid-June was banned over the health risks while a Newcastle rally in early July was permitted after a judge ruled health risks were low.