Hearing for Sydney BLM rally resumes

By AAP Newswire

The NSW police chief's comments that Black Lives Matters rally organisers would be taken to court had "absolutely" nothing to do with a decision to take the matter to court, a senior officer says.

A NSW Supreme Court hearing to determine if police can arrest or fine people at a planned Sydney Black Lives Matter rally resumed on Friday morning.

In the spotlight are comments by NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller to radio station 2GB that a subordinate had been instructed to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Stacey Maloney said she saw news reports of the comments but they had "absolutely" nothing to do with her decision to sign off on the Supreme Court challenge.

"I had made up my own mind," she told the court.

"The commissioner has his own view but my name has to sign off on the (court papers)."

The comments came hours before a conference between local police and rally organiser Paddy Gibson.

Mr Gibson argues Mr Fuller's comments invalidate the police-initiated Supreme Court action as police hadn't taken the meeting and other material into consideration, as legally required.

Ms Maloney rejected the suggestion her consideration of the material was done with "an entirely hollow basis".

"You were never going to make a decision different to the one your boss had already made?" barrister Felicity Graham said.

"I don't agree," the acting assistant commissioner replied.

Ms Graham has applied to the court to have Mr Fuller give evidence about the decision to go to court.

Police argue the risk to public health and safety due to COVID-19 outweighs the right to protest.

Should the Supreme Court rule in its favour, police would be able to move on or arrest demonstrators blocking roads and fine those breaching restrictions $1000.

NSW has recorded more than 230 coronavirus cases in the past three weeks, predominantly due to community transmission.

Since the start of June, NSW Police has gone to the Supreme Court four times to seek an order prohibiting the holding of a public assembly.

The first, a major rally in Sydney, lost its "authorised" status then won a last-minute reprieve in the Court of Appeal on a technicality.

A Wollongong rally in mid-June was banned over the health risks while a Newcastle rally in early July was permitted after a judge ruled health risks were low.

