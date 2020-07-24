National

Tasmania to unveil plan for borders

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania is expected to reveal more details of its plan to reopen borders, after already pushing the date back once due to increasing virus cases in Victoria and NSW.

The island state was initially slated to reopen on July 24 but that was this month delayed to July 31 at the earliest.

Premier Peter Gutwein is expected on Friday to give more details about the plan to lift border restrictions.

The announcement has implications for the AFL, with the league scheduling two matches at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on August 8 and 15.

Mr Gutwein has said matches are entirely dependent on whether the borders open and clubs won't be given special treatment.

He has previously said the decision to reopen will be based on the spread of COVID-19 in other states and territories, and flagged reopening to jurisdictions with few cases.

Tasmania has just one active virus case, a young woman who returned last week from Victoria and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

The island had gone more than two months without recording a new infection.

Travellers from Victoria are banned from entering Tasmania unless they hold a special permit, while all non-essential arrivals from other mainland jurisdictions are required to quarantine for two weeks.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Alligator Blood stripped of Guineas win

Alligator Blood was disqualified and trainer David Vandyke has been fined $20,000 after the horse returned a positive swab after the Magic Millions Guineas.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

RV announces whip breach penalty guideline

Jockeys now have a penalty template to work with for any indiscretions on overuse of the whip in Victorian flat races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Cumani hopes 3YO can Deliver at Caulfield

After three second placings from his past four starts, Ballarat trainer Matt Cumani is hoping for a change of fortune with Sign Seal Deliver at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire