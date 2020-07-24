National

Tasmania set to reopen to SA, WA and NT

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein - AAP

1 of 1

Tasmania will open its borders to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks but Victorians are firmly not welcome.

Premier Peter Gutwein has announced a travel bubble with the three jurisdictions will be set up on August 7.

Mr Gutwein says borders with the other mainland states and territories would stay closed for the time being because of their higher COVID-19 case numbers.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said on Friday.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

The state has gone more than 60 days without recording a fresh case.

People arriving as part of the travel bubble will be subject to mandatory health checks and anyone with virus symptoms will be forced to take a test.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Mr Gutwein said he couldn't see the border reopening with Victoria anytime in the near future.

"Victoria is without doubt in the fight of its life at the moment," he said.

Mr Gutwein said Tasmania would not reopen with Queensland, NSW or the ACT before August 14 but added more information would be provided on August 7.

This puts a line through the AFL fixture scheduled for August 9 in Hobart between North Melbourne and Melbourne, as the clubs are based in Queensland.

From next Friday, people quarantining in hotels will have to foot a $2800 bill per person, except in cases of extreme hardship.

It was also announced essential workers arriving from virus hotspots will be subject to mandatory tests from Friday.

Tasmania was the first state or territory to shut its border and has recorded 227 virus cases in total.

Latest articles

News

Goulburn Valley Mobile Library returns to the road

The Goulburn Valley Libraries’ Mobile Library service is back in action again after being halted in March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michael Von Güttner
News

Bingo and Bluey pop up in Tongala

A TONGALA family has received an overwhelming response from across Victoria after posting its hay bale rendition of the hit ABC series Bluey on social media.

Jared Prestwidge
News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire
National

Three deaths as Vic hits case record again

A prisoner is among the latest confirmed cases in Victoria after the state recorded its largest daily increase of 428 new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire