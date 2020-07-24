Two new virus cases in Qld quarantine

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases, as the state weighs up blacklisting more NSW residents from entering the state.

The two new cases are both returned overseas travellers who tested positive in mandatory hotel quarantine.

It comes as Queenslanders are being told to come home as NSW battles COVID-19 outbreaks and new border restrictions take effect at 1am on Monday.

Queenslanders coming from hotspots who arrive after the deadline will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

It comes after 52 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park.

Anyone trying to enter Queensland from COVID-19 hotspots from Monday will be turned away at the border.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland will continue to add restrictions as the virus spreads and more hotspots erupt.

"More hotspots are probably likely, but the hotspots will change - we've had hotspots come and go throughout this pandemic and we'll see that again," Mr Miles told ABC radio on Friday.

Queensland may have recorded very few cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, but the disease has left the state in financial ruin.

Unemployment will worsen before it recovers and the 2020/21 financial is beyond bleak, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June, with a budget deficit of $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21.

The state has also taken a hit in the form of a $2.5 billion write down in its share of GST funding.

Mr Dick says the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.

"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure," he said.

Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party's shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in.