Qlders urged to come come home

Queenslanders are being urged to come home as NSW battles hotspot breakouts and new border restrictions come into place.

Motorists have until 1am Monday to update their COVID passes to help alleviate the traffic gridlock that has plagued the border regions.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

It comes after 46 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Fairfield.

Anyone trying to enter Queensland from COVID-19 hotspots from Monday will be turned away at the border.

Queenslanders who arrive after 1am Monday will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland will continue to add restrictions as the virus spreads and more hotspots erupt.

"We'll keep monitoring that and then if we have places where there are outbreaks like we did yesterday, declaring Fairfield and the local government area or hotspot," Mr Miles told ABC radio on Friday.

"More hotspots are probably likely, but the hotspots will change - we've had hotspots come and go throughout this pandemic and we'll see that again."

Queensland may not have recorded any more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with just three active cases in the state, but the disease has left its budget in tatters.

Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June and a budget deficit of $5.9 billion in 2019/20 will hike up to $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21.

Treasurer Cameron Dick says the state economy has been hit by the global pandemic much like others across the globe, and the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.

"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure," he said.

Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party's shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in.