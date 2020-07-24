No new Qld virus cases but finances ruined

National
No new Qld virus cases but finances ruinedBy AAP Newswire
Queensland may not have recorded any more cases of COVID-19 but the disease has left its budget in tatters.
Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June and a budget deficit of $5.9 billion in 2019/20 will hike up to $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21.
Treasurer Cameron Dick says the state economy has been hit by the global pandemic much like others across the globe, and the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.
"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure," he said.
Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party's shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in.
Meanwhile, Queensland will on Monday shut its borders to anyone from the Sydney suburb of Fairfield after an outbreak of cases at the Thai Rock restaurant.
Anyone travelling to Queensland who has been in Fairfield in the previous 14 days will be directed to hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.