Gun, drugs in car stopped at Qld border

A sawn-off shotgun and bags of drugs have been found in a car boot when Queensland Police stopped a car at a border check point in Tugun.

The trove, complete with ammunition, cannabis and amphetamines, was discovered at the COVID-19 checkpoint about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Waterford man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing unauthorised and prohibited explosives, bringing stolen goods into Queensland, forgery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Lismore, was charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

Queenslanders are being told to come home as NSW battles COVID-19 outbreaks and new border restrictions take effect.

Motorists have until 1am on Monday to update their COVID passes to help alleviate the traffic gridlock that has plagued the border regions.

Queenslanders who arrive after the deadline will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

It comes after 46 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Fairfield.

Anyone trying to enter Queensland from COVID-19 hotspots from Monday will be turned away at the border.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland will continue to add restrictions as the virus spreads and more hotspots erupt.

"We'll keep monitoring that and then if we have places where there are outbreaks like we did yesterday, declaring Fairfield and the local government area or hotspot," Mr Miles told ABC radio on Friday.

"More hotspots are probably likely, but the hotspots will change - we've had hotspots come and go throughout this pandemic and we'll see that again."

Queensland may not have recorded any more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with just three active cases in the state, but the disease has left the state in financial ruin.

Unemployment will worsen before it recovers and the 2020/21 financial is beyond bleak, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June, with a budget deficit of $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21.

The state has also taken a hit in the form of a $2.5 billion write down in its share of GST funding.

Mr Dick says the state economy has been hit by the global pandemic much like others across the globe, and the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.

"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure," he said.

Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party's shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in.