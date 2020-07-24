National

Gun, drugs in car stopped at Qld border

By AAP Newswire

Drugs and firearm discovered at a Queensland border crossing. - AAP

1 of 1

A sawn-off shotgun and bags of drugs have been found in a car boot when Queensland Police stopped a car at a border check point in Tugun.

The trove, complete with ammunition, cannabis and amphetamines, was discovered at the COVID-19 checkpoint about 8.45pm on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old Waterford man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possessing unauthorised and prohibited explosives, bringing stolen goods into Queensland, forgery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Lismore, was charged with two counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

Queenslanders are being told to come home as NSW battles COVID-19 outbreaks and new border restrictions take effect.

Motorists have until 1am on Monday to update their COVID passes to help alleviate the traffic gridlock that has plagued the border regions.

Queenslanders who arrive after the deadline will be required to quarantine in government-provided accommodation at their own expense.

Queensland added the Sydney suburb of Fairfield to the list of COVID-19 hotspots on Thursday, joining residents from Liverpool, Campbelltown and the state of Victoria banned from entering the state.

It comes after 46 diagnoses of the disease were confirmed in connection to an outbreak at the Thai Rock restaurant in Fairfield.

Anyone trying to enter Queensland from COVID-19 hotspots from Monday will be turned away at the border.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland will continue to add restrictions as the virus spreads and more hotspots erupt.

"We'll keep monitoring that and then if we have places where there are outbreaks like we did yesterday, declaring Fairfield and the local government area or hotspot," Mr Miles told ABC radio on Friday.

"More hotspots are probably likely, but the hotspots will change - we've had hotspots come and go throughout this pandemic and we'll see that again."

Queensland may not have recorded any more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with just three active cases in the state, but the disease has left the state in financial ruin.

Unemployment will worsen before it recovers and the 2020/21 financial is beyond bleak, Treasurer Cameron Dick says.

Total government debt is expected to soar past the $100 billion mark by June, with a budget deficit of $8.5 billion by the end of 2020/21.

The state has also taken a hit in the form of a $2.5 billion write down in its share of GST funding.

Mr Dick says the state economy has been hit by the global pandemic much like others across the globe, and the only other option would be to crawl back measures to create jobs.

"Austerity would mean creating a cycle of generational unemployment, instead of creating catalytic infrastructure," he said.

Tim Mander, the Liberal National Party's shadow treasurer, says wasteful spending must be reined in.

Latest articles

News

We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton’s Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer. A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean’s star employees &mdash...

Charmayne Allison
News

Local wineries cop “flawed” warning label

Wineries across the region have been slapped with a new mandatory pregnancy warning label which the wine industry says could spell financial ruin for winemakers across regional Victoria. Last Friday, a ministerial council supported a new red, white...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s real-life ghostbuster

Unidentified noises, appliances mysteriously turning on and off, doors opening and closing ... Sounds like elements of a spooky movie plot, but for one Shepparton man, investigating these and other unexplained events is all in a day’s work.

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire
National

Latest Vic coronavirus numbers ‘a relief’

Three more Victorians have died from COVID-19 as 217 new cases are recorded across the state including some linked to staff at aged care homes.

AAP Newswire