National

Man charged over body in Vic car park

By AAP Newswire

A body covered by a white sheet (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man has faced court over the murder of a father found dead in a car park near a Melbourne primary school.

The body of 47-year-old Michael Mammone was found at Donnelly Reserve in Cranbourne on June 26 by a man taking his children to the nearby school.

Christopher McEachran, 42, was arrested and charged with Mr Mammone's murder on Thursday.

McEachran appeared briefly in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon, with a beard poking out from below his mandatory blue face mask.

"No worries," the Carrum Downs man replied when magistrate John Bentley ordered he return to court for a committal mention in November.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn’s game from Thursday to Friday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Busy AFL schedule suits Lions’ Zorko

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko has battled leg injuries this year but believes the impending jam-packed AFL schedule will help rather than hinder his sore body.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers careful with Cotchin in busy burst

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says hamstrung captain Trent Cotchin will be carefully managed throughout a burst of four AFL games in 16 consecutive days.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire