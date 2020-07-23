National

Melbourne knife attacker wants less jail

By AAP Newswire

Signage for Court of Appeal (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A young woman who randomly stabbed two strangers, including a cyclist who stopped to help her, is appealing against the length of her jail sentence.

Anne Marie Hart was jailed for seven years in 2019 over the attacks which happened months apart in Melbourne.

Hart slashed a female cyclist's face in December 2016 after the woman stopped to help her.

Five months later, Hart was with a female friend and her friend's date in a car when she started to stab him in a "savage" attack.

Hart had borderline personality disorder and was off her medication at the time of the assaults.

Her lawyer Emma Strugnell argued her client's seven-year sentence was manifestly excessive.

She argued there was a considerable delay in prosecuting her for the 2016 crime.

The delay should have played a larger role in how Hart was sentenced for the crimes, she said.

But given the severity of the offending, the original sentence was within the range for the charges, crown prosecutor Melissa Mahady said.

Hart pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence and intentionally causing serious injury over the attacks among other charges.

The court of appeal justices reserved their decision.

Latest articles

AFL

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn’s game from Thursday to Friday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Busy AFL schedule suits Lions’ Zorko

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko has battled leg injuries this year but believes the impending jam-packed AFL schedule will help rather than hinder his sore body.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers careful with Cotchin in busy burst

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick says hamstrung captain Trent Cotchin will be carefully managed throughout a burst of four AFL games in 16 consecutive days.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire