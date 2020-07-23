National

Treasurer flags major workplace law reform

By AAP Newswire

NSW CORONA VIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASED - AAP

1 of 1

Almost one million businesses could get permanent powers to change workers' hours, duties and location under Morrison government industrial relations reforms.

The coronavirus pandemic sparked emergency measures allowing bosses increased flexibility to change workplace conditions.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg believes the 960,000 businesses accessing JobKeeper wage subsidies should have the powers permanently.

"Those flexibilities that apply to the employer and give them the ability to change duties, to change hours and to change the location of staff, should be continued," he told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said the case had not been made for recovered businesses to retain measures designed for the crisis.

"The arrangements, which were struck in the depth of this crisis, were for businesses who were enduring an especially deep downturn," the Labor frontbencher told reporters in Canberra.

"Our worry is that the government is now using this crisis as an excuse for more enduring, more detrimental changes to the way workers are treated."

Changes to the Fair Work Act are slated to end on September 28 when the initial phase of JobKeeper wraps up.

The number of businesses on JobKeeper is expected to shrink when two eligibility tests are applied at the end of September and December.

But Mr Frydenberg is pushing for all businesses who accessed the scheme since its inception to get the powers on a permanent basis.

"The first cab off the rank will be labour market flexibility and a continuation of the industrial relations reforms that accompanied the JobKeeper introduction," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned jobs will be lost without increased flexibility for employers.

The government, employer groups and unions are involved in five working groups looking at various industrial relations reforms.

Mr Frydenberg said Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter would pursue flexibility arrangements.

"It is reasonable that if you were previously working in sales in the showroom but your shop has closed, your employer can ask you to help in the warehouse with the stocking," the treasurer said.

Latest articles

News

Deakin Reserve now managed by user groups

A lack of community interest has led to the Deakin Reserve Advisory Committee formally being dissolved and will now be run by a forum of its user groups. Two advertising attempts by Greater Shepparton City Council to recruit new members failed to...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s real-life ghostbuster

Unidentified noises, appliances mysteriously turning on and off, doors opening and closing ... Sounds like elements of a spooky movie plot, but for one Shepparton man, investigating these and other unexplained events is all in a day’s work.

Sharon Wright
News

Young children the focus of new council plan

A six-year plan with the aim of improving learning, health and wellbeing for young children has been created by Greater Shepparton City Council.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic police officer positive for COVID-19

A Victorian police officer has tested positive to coronavirus, prompting 28 other staff to be put into isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Bail for teacher accused of targeting kids

A Melbourne primary school teacher charged with child exploitation offences involving more than 70 children has been granted bail.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians to wear masks, 363 virus cases

Victoria has recorded 363 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths taking the national toll to 122, prompting face masks to be mandatory.

AAP Newswire